The RCMP continues to examine the events of October 17, 2017, when three men tragically died after an ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena.

RCMP Fernie arena probe ongoing

Investigation into tragedy at Fernie Memorial Arena ongoing, with no indication of completion date

A criminal investigation into the Fernie arena tragedy is ongoing.

The RCMP continues to examine the events of October 17, 2017, when three men tragically died after an ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena.

However, the agency has not indicated when the investigation is expected to be completed.

“These types of investigations are time consuming and investigators must always be mindful of gathering evidence in a fashion that is acceptable to the courts,” said RCMP Media Relations Officer Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a statement to The Free Press.

“Throughout this investigation, the RCMP, Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC have conducted parallel, but independent investigations into this incident.”

WorkSafeBC and Technical Safety BC concluded their investigations last year, making several recommendations to improve arena and workplace safety.


