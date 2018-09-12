Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron, whose plane went missing a week ago in the Revelstoke area. The wreckage of their plane was found Monday 60 km east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park. (Black Press File photo)

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

  • Sep. 12, 2018 8:31 a.m.
  • News

Revelstoke RCMP arrived at the wreckage site of the Nov. 25, 2017 plane crash yesterday around noon with RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section and Parks Canada.

The location of the wreckage is along the Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park, approximately 60 km east of Revelstoke.

“At this time we can confirm that the plane was the one in question,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky with the Revelstoke RCMP, in a news release. “The plane had significant structural damage, and showed clear signs of a sudden and traumatic impact.”

READ MORE: Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

A survey of the scene was completed to locate as much evidence regarding the incident as possible.

The RCMP also confirmed that remains were located.

“The investigation is still in its early stages,” said Staff Sgt. Grabinsky. “We will continue to work with the BC Coroners Service to determine if the remains located are human and, if so, the identities associated.”

Neither agency has further information available at this time.

The plane went missing en route from Penticton to Edmonton on Nov. 25, 2017, spurring a nine day search for pilot Dominique Neron and passenger Ashley Bourgeault.

It was spotted on Sept. 10, 2018 by a BC Ambulance Service Helicopter crew.

READ MORE: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

 

Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November, 2017. The wreckage was found Monday 60 km east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park. (Black Press File photo)

