RCMP investigate Saturday night stabbing in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident after being called to the hospital Saturday evening, Dec. 7.

Police got the call from the hospital about 7 p.m. saying that a person had arrived with a stab wound.

Frontline officers attended and spoke with the injured person.

They heard that the victim was on the trail behind a business located in the 500-block of Victoria Avenue North, when he came across unknown man and woman involved in a verbal dispute. The victim alleges he saw the man hit the woman — he went to intervene and was allegedly stabbed by the unknown male suspect.

The duo then fled the area.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and who may have noticed anyone along the path to contact the local office at 250-489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org