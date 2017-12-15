RCMP investigating threats uttered at Services BC building

25 year old Cranbrook resident released pending court date

Cranbrook RCMP have released more details on an incident at the Cranbrook’s Service BC Office on Thursday afternoon.

An RCMP press release says that the Cranbrook RCMP are investigating after threats were made toward the Services BC Building in Cranbrook.

On Thursday afternoon Cranbrook RCMP received a call from workers at the BC Services Building advising that a male had threatened occupants of the building. Workers in the building chose to evacuate while RCMP conducted their investigation. The building was continually monitored as RCMP searched for the person who made the threats.

With the assistance of East Kootenay Traffic Services, Police Dog Service and the Crime Reduction Unit, Cranbrook RCMP were able to locate the male and take him into custody without incident.

“The Cranbrook RCMP was extremely fortunate to have many resources assist in this investigation. No matter the circumstances, people need to take a step back before saying or doing something that might jeopardize others safety and put the public in a state of lock down as it was yesterday. We are thankful we were able to arrest this individual as quickly as we did”, says Cst Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP.

The male, a 25 year old resident of Cranbrook, has been released on a court date early next year.

