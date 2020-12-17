A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Mounties have launched a criminal investigation into CP Rail for a train derailment near Field that left three men dead in 2019.

The derailment occurred at approximately 1 a.m. MST on Feb. 4, 2019. Three men from Calgary died: conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer.

The train was en-route to Vancouver when it came to a stop at the Spiral Tunnels, waiting for clearance of no oncoming trains to proceed so the emergency brakes were deployed.

TSB investigators believe the train was stopped for about three hours before it began to “move on its own,” exceeding speed limits as it moved faster down the steep terrain.

In total, 99 of the train’s 112 cars left the tracks as it came barrelling down the Spiral Tunnels out of control.

The criminal probe by Mounties comes after officers completed a preliminary review into the incident, which involved consultation with Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada.

The CP Police are aware of the ongoing RCMP investigation.

“We will not speculate as to potential charges or the scope or breadth of the investigation, we will allow the evidence to lead us, as always,” said Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer for the RCMP.

READ MORE: Train that derailed and killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

READ MORE:RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

In April 2020, the TSB said its investigation confirmed that winter conditions and cold temperatures caused the train’s air brakes to lose pressure and roll down Field Hill uncontrollably.

The investigation called into question the efficacy of the No. 1 brake test.

A review of CP Rail’s hazard notifications revealed multiple instances of crews controlling speed descending the Field Hill in winter operating conditions.

“CP will cooperate with the RCMP in its investigation into the Feb. 4, 2019 derailment near Field, B.C,” read a statement from CP.

“From the beginning, CP has stated that it is available and willing to discuss relevant matters with the RCMP, the Transportation Safety Board and all other agencies involved.”

As the matter is under investigation, CP has no further comment.

READ MORE:Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

CP Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada gives OK to Boeing 737 Max changes but planes still grounded
Next story
2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

Just Posted

logo
Kimberley Council discusses use of COVID-19 Safe Restart grant funds

Kimberley City Council and staff were already well into budget deliberations when… Continue reading

Raven Poirier and Kalista Lizee, along with Carly Marsh. Photo submitted
Kimberley toy drive raises $3800 for toys and gift cards

A small collective of care providers in Kimberley, Ravens Nest Nanny Share,… Continue reading

Symphony on the Mountain 2015. Tickets are on sale now for SOTM 2015 which will take place in July next year. Bulletin file.
Tickets on sale now for Symphony on the Mountain 2021

Tickets for Symphony on the Mountain 2021 are on sale now, with… Continue reading

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

Cranbrook Hotel then and now
Historic hotel saved from fiery destruction – again

The Cranbrook Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel and one of its oldest buildings.

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Most Read