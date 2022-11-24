Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kaslo RCMP arrest man caught dumping chemicals on vehicles

Previous story
School shooting threat in Williams Lake deemed a prank
Next story
Firearms bill unfairly targets hunters: B.C. Wildlife Federation

Just Posted

The winners of the inaugural Idlewild Eclipse. Photo submitted.
Idlewild Eclipse: new disc golf tournament raises money for Meant 2B, Food Bank

Kimberley event planners Chantel Delaney and Natalie Skokan launch Original Goat Production, announce return of Jingles for Jackets holiday fundraiser.
Horror Fest organizers launch new event society Original Goat Production

Interior Health collaborates with local prescribers to launch new care model to connect East Kootenay people dealing with opioid use disorder with treatments such as methadone and Suboxone. (Black Press file photo)
New care model launched to connect people in East Kootenay to opioid use disorder treatment

The 2021 Business of the Year Award recipient, sponsored by the Kimberley Bulletin, was presented to Kimberley Kritters Pet Food Supply. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Chamber announces Business Excellence Award finalists