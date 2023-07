The Cranbrook RCMP are looking for help from the public in locating a Jeep that has been taken at some point in the past three days.

Late in the evening of July 26, 2023 the Cranbrook RCMP were called to a theft of a Jeep in the 500 Block if Slater Rd NW. The stolen vehicle is a white, 1996 Jeep Cherokee with BC Licence plate SM501P.

If you see this vehicle we ask that you call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471