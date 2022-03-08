RCMP in northern Alberta say one of their officers is facing a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in northern Alberta say one of their officers is facing a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officer in northern Alberta charged after serious crash while on duty

Victoria Forbes was responding to a call in August when she crashed head-on with a civilian vehicle

RCMP in northern Alberta say one of its officers is facing a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.

Mounties say Const. Victoria Forbes was responding to a call in August when she crashed head-on with a civilian vehicle near the Cold Lake First Nation.

Both she and the man driving the van sustained serious injuries.

Forbes was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm after an investigation by RCMP.

She is due in court on March 23.

RCMP say that the director of law enforcement was notified of the collision and deemed the matter out of scope of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police conduct when civilians are injured or killed.

But they say ASIRT will receive the results of the investigation.

Forbes, who has just one year of service with the RCMP, has been on administrative duties since returning to work.

RCMP say she will remain on administrative duties until the criminal matter is resolved in court and then her duty status will be reviewed.

—The Canadian Press

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. seeks input on pay transparency bill to close the gender wage gap
Next story
‘Freedom convoy’ organizer calls for months of COVID mandate protests in BC capital

Just Posted

Kaila Buchy, Third: Jaelyn Cotter, Second: Katelyn McGillivray, Lead: Cassidy Schwaerzle and Coach Tom Buchy after winning the provincial juniors last year. Tom, the current BC Seniors champ joins daughter Kaila and Jaelyn Cotter along with Dave Toffolo at the AMG Campbell BC Mixed Championship in Kimberley this week. Kimberley Bulletin file.
BC Mixed Curling Championship in Kimberley this week

Order your copy of Jim Webster's Sunflower today. Submitted file
Kimberley Friends Gallery Ukraine fundraiser

File photo
Cranbrook Search and Rescue responds to injured snowmobiler on Sunday

A close win puts the Kimberley Dynamiters ahead by one game in second round of 2021-22 playoffs.
Close win puts Dynamiters ahead by a game in second round of playoffs