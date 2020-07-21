A number of police officers are situated at the Esso station locally known as Jim Bob’s in Kimberley Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020. Carolyn Grant photo

RCMP officers at Kimberley gas station Tuesday morning

There are a number of police officers at the Esso station in Lower Blarchmont, Kimberley, locally known as Jim Bob’s, this morning, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The Bulletin has reached out to the Kimberley RCMP and have been told a statement will be coming soon.

While there is no confirmation yet if this incident is related, Cranbrook RCMP put out this Tweet.

More to come.

RCMP

