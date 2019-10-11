RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Police remain on scene of a tense situation at a remote cabin in Argenta, a small village two hours north of Nelson.

Kaslo RCMP said in a news release Friday that officers attended a rural property at about 7 p.m. Thursday to execute arrest warrants on an individual known to police.

When confronted the man fled from officers and retreated inside a nearby cabin.

Given the remote location, no other properties or members of the public have been required to be evacuated.

“The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators have been deployed to the area and remain at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our efforts to negotiate a peaceful end and resolution continue at this time.”

For safety reasons RCMP ask the general public to avoid the area.

“The RCMP is requesting the public refrain from attending the area or broadcasting police movements or resources and their actions,” added O’Donaghey.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction
Next story
New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Just Posted

Support local Scouting organization; buy a sandbag

You can help out with sandbag filling next Saturday at Resker’s Hall in Marysville

Bowling league’s starting season at Elks Club

Many people may not be aware of it, but there is an… Continue reading

55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

The results are in, to the tune of $18,000 for Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Tuesday’s snowfall beats record set 118 years ago

The 8.4 centimetres of snowfall on Tuesday was nearly twice the usual total for the whole month

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’: Abbotsford Police chief reacts to guilty verdict for cop killer

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

Chronic wasting disease threatens the Kootenays

The Province is asking hunters to drop off heads of deer species to be tested for CWD

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Climate change, worker shortages, more addressed at Sparwood election forum

Questions about local, national, and global issues were geared towards all parties

Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon coming soon

Registration for next year’s triathlon opens on October 18, 2019

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Most Read