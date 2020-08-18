RCMP recover remains of missing man from Kootenay River

The remains of a 43-year-old Edmonton man who was swept away on the Kootenay River near Canal Flats have been recovered, according to Columbia Valley RCMP.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, police from Cranbrook and Kimberley were called to a section of the river approximately six kilometres south of Canal Flats, where the deceased was spotted in shallow waters.

The remains were safely removed with support from regional search and rescue crews.

“RCMP wish to extend its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, who continue to ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the BC RCMP Southeast District.

On July 30, the man was pulled into the river near the Canal Flats bridge while attempting to rescue the family dog, which had become caught up into the current. RCMP assets responded to the scene, along with support from regional search and rescue, local emergency responders and aircraft.

Both the Columbia Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have launched an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation into the incident.

