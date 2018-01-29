RCMP recover stolen goods at Marysville residence

Kimberley RCMP have recovered property associated to a recent break and enter in a Marysville neighbourhood, and believe the suspect is linked to other thefts that have occurred in the area over the past few weeks.

Kimberley Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that a search warrant was executed at a Marysville residence on Friday, January 26.

“ Kimberley RCMP with the assistance of the Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit received information about the stolen property and applied for a warrant,” Newel said. “Most of the recovered property was associated to a break and enter in the same neighborhood which occurred two weeks ago. The suspect was not present at the time, but he is known to police and once charges are approved they will seek a warrant for his arrest.”

Newel says that his detachment members will be liaising with other area detachments in following up the links to other thefts.