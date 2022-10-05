RCMP report an unusual amount of thefts from sheds and construction trailers in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Steve Woodcox says that there have been an unusual amount of thefts, mainly from sheds and construction trailers, in the past few weeks.

The Kimberley Detachment put out a press release on September 22, 2022 reporting theft from construction trailers. Since that time, Woodcox says, the thefts are continuing.

“There have been numerous thefts, all from sheds and trailers,” he said. “We did recover over $10,000 worth of tools this week, which we are trying to return to owners. We found the tools, but there was no one around.”

These thefts are occurring in both Kimberley and Cranbrook, he says.

“Whether it’s the same people, we don’t know, but some instances are definitely related.

“We have secured some video which shows a vehicle of interest, a green Ford truck,” Woodcox said.

He says this is not a question of people not securing their possessions safely. There are locks being cut. The thefts usually take place between 1 and 4 in the morning.

Woodcox said if he had to guess he’d say the perpetrators are local people.

He says sometimes a group from out of province may come through and there are a spate of large thefts, but then they are gone. These thefts have been going on for several weeks now.

Woodcox asks that if anyone has any information on the thefts, they should contact the RCMP.

“It’s really an uncommon number of thefts,” he said.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

