(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP rule out criminal intent after young woman followed

Man was confronted, charges not being entertained at this time

Cranbrook RCMP have ruled out any charges after receiving reports of a man who had allegedly followed a 16-year-old home recently.

RCMP report that they responded to a complaint of a “suspicious person” on Jan. 11 around 4p.m.

“The initial information indicated a man had followed a 16-year-old girl home and uttered threats to the concerned parent when confronted on his suspicious behaviour,” RCMP said in a press release. “The man was quickly identified and the investigation revealed a coincidence in the paths to their respective nearby homes.”

Sgt. Barry Graham, Detachment Commander with Cranbrook RCMP, says that the local detachment appreciates the girls’ fear as well as her awareness of her surroundings.

“Her quick reporting to her parents and their ability to confront the man helped the RCMP to identify and rule out any criminal intent in his following the teenager,” said Graham. “We would also like to point out that as effective as social media was in identifying the man, there is a social responsibility by all users to update and remove posts that could unfairly target individuals or groups in light of developing information.”

RCMP add that charges are not being entertained at this time, but police are requesting anyone with knowledge of the incident to call 250-489-3471.

Previous story
Kimberley building permit values show 2021 a solid year
Next story
Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Just Posted

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada says recent warming weather has caused some tricky conditions heading into the weekend, and stresses the importance of being aware and checking for regular forecast updates if heading into the back country.
Avalanche danger around Kootenays changing rapidly due to recent warm, wet storm

The City has closed the walking pathway on Highway 95A between Fortier and Burdette Streets due to snow buildup. City of Kimberley photo.
Overwaitea Hill walking pathway closed due to snow buildup

The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is back in 2022. EKPAF file
The East Kootenay Performing Arts Fest is back

Interior Health is expanding COVID-19 immunization capacity across the region. (Adobe stock photo)
Interior Health expanding COVID-19 immunization clinic capacity