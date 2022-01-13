RCMP rule out criminal intent after young woman followed

Man was confronted, charges not being entertained at this time

Cranbrook RCMP have ruled out any charges after receiving reports of a man who had allegedly followed a 16-year-old home recently.

RCMP report that they responded to a complaint of a “suspicious person” on Jan. 11 around 4p.m.

“The initial information indicated a man had followed a 16-year-old girl home and uttered threats to the concerned parent when confronted on his suspicious behaviour,” RCMP said in a press release. “The man was quickly identified and the investigation revealed a coincidence in the paths to their respective nearby homes.”

Sgt. Barry Graham, Detachment Commander with Cranbrook RCMP, says that the local detachment appreciates the girls’ fear as well as her awareness of her surroundings.

“Her quick reporting to her parents and their ability to confront the man helped the RCMP to identify and rule out any criminal intent in his following the teenager,” said Graham. “We would also like to point out that as effective as social media was in identifying the man, there is a social responsibility by all users to update and remove posts that could unfairly target individuals or groups in light of developing information.”

RCMP add that charges are not being entertained at this time, but police are requesting anyone with knowledge of the incident to call 250-489-3471.