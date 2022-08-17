Pictured is Celeste Franco, last seen hiking with her boyfriend in the Cranbrook Area. RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Celeste. (RCMP file)

RCMP seek missing Ontario woman last seen hiking in Cranbrook area

Celeste Franco was last in contact with family on July 20

The Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a missing Ontario resident last seen hiking in the Cranbrook area.

Celeste Franco was last in contact with family on July 20th, 2022 when she advised them that she and her partner, John Ortakand, were hiking in the Cranbrook area, RCMP said in a press release.

The duo was travelling in a black Toyota 4-Runner with Ontario plates CTSZ548.

Celeste is described as:

20 years old

5’6” in height;

110 lbs;

Brown medium length straight hair;

Brown eyes

“We are just looking to confirm that Celeste is safe. If you know of her whereabouts or see the vehicle, we ask that you call the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471,” said Constable Katie Forgeron.

It is unclear whether Ortakand is also missing. Only Franco has been reported as missing by her family, RCMP said, and Ortakand is her travelling companion.

