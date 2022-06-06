Cranbrook RCMP are currently seeking information about an alleged groping incident which occurred at a business in the 1700-block of Cranbrook St N.

RCMP seeking to locate man in alleged sexual assault

Cranbrook RCMP are currently seeking information about an alleged groping incident which occurred at a business in the 1700-block of Cranbrook St N.

On May 17, the Cranbrook RCMP were called to a local business. At that time staff advised that an unknown male had allegedly been making sexually inappropriate comments to a female worker.

“The man then put his arm around her and his hand slid down and he grabbed her buttocks,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “The man then continued on with his purchase and left the store.”

Staff were able to obtain video and still photos from the incident. “We are now asking the public to help identify this individual so he can be dealt with”, Forgeron adds.

If you are able to identify the man in the photos you are asked to contact the Cranbrook office.

Previous story
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges
Next story
Evacuations, local state of emergency in northwest B.C., as flood risk rises

Just Posted

The Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne greeting Kimberley Mayor Bud Buckle at Fort Steele, 1971. Courtesy Kimberley Heritage Museum
Kimberley Heritage Museum presents A Salute to Her Majesty the Queen

Cranbrook RCMP are currently seeking information about an alleged groping incident which occurred at a business in the 1700-block of Cranbrook St N.
RCMP seeking to locate man in alleged sexual assault

Alderbash return from hiatus for their first show in a long time, and they're doing it for a good cause raising funds for Angel Flight East Kootenay. Photo courtesy Alderbash Facebook.
Alderbash return for Angel Flight fundraiser concert at Whiskey Jacks

Her Honour Jane Austin (right) B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, visits the St. Eugene Church with Sophie Pierre, former Aq’am Chief, Wednesday, June 1. (Photo courtesy Rachel Rilkoff)
Reconciliation a theme of Lt. Governor’s Kootenay visit