RCMP seeking Trail man wanted on several warrants

Peter Burgie considered armed and dangerous

Peter Burgie

RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Peter Burgie of Trail, BC, who is wanted on numerous outstanding British Columbia warrants.

Burgie was last known to be in the Pend-d’Oreille River area near Trail, BC.

Please do not approach Burgie, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as:

Caucasian

191 cm (6’3) tall

77 kg (170 lbs)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peter Burgie is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog dies from B.C. helicopter crash, pilot missing after leaving scene

Just Posted

Creston RCMP say they have found José Yanill Brancacho Olmos. Photo: Submitted
UPDATE: Creston RCMP locate missing Mexican man

A co-operative effort from Trail firefighters got a potentially dangerous wildfire near Trail and Warfield under control. Photo: Jim Bailey
Fire crews bring Trail fire under control

Lee Aaron, at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook for Rock The Kootenays, Saturday, Aug. 12. Barry Coulter photo
Photo feature: They rocked the Kootenays, all right

A helicopter in operation on the Horsethief Creek complex. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Regional district lauds wildfire response as season takes off in the East Kootenay