RCMP seeking witnesses to pedestrian hit and run

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking witnesses to a pedestrian hit-and-run

The Cranbrook RCMP is currently seeking witnesses to a pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on June 30.

On June 30, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police were called to a pedestrian collision at the corner of Kootenay Street and 2nd Street North near the library. The victim, a 75-year old male, was struck while crossing the crosswalk and subsequently taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“RCMP received statements from witnesses advising that a vehicle described as an older Dodge pick up truck allegedly struck the male while he was in the crosswalk and then took off without rendering assistance. We are now looking for that truck,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

The Cranbrook RCMP is seeking witnesses to this incident, or to have the driver of the Dodge identify themselves to the RCMP. “We are continuing our investigation into this matter and are hopeful that the driver of the pick up will come forward”, adds Forgeron.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

