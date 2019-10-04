RCMP seize drugs, cash, in Cranbrook Walmart parking lot

S/Sgt. Barry Graham of the Cranbrook RCMP reports that on October 3, 2019 at 7 p.m., the Cranbrook Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit and General Duty members arrested a 20 year old man in the Walmart parking lot in Cranbrook.

”The arrest and subsequent search warrants led to the seizure of suspected chemical drugs and cash consistent with drug trafficking. The investigation is ongoing,” Graham said.

Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone with information on drug trafficking or other offences, to please call 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-900=222-TIPS. Information can also be relayed via canadiancrimstoppers.org

