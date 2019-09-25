Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during an RCMP news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

The RCMP plan to release their findings into the three homicides in northern B.C. that led to a nationwide manhunt for two suspects who eventually killed themselves in rural Manitoba.

Mounties said Wednesday they plan to hold a technical briefing and news conference on Friday afternoon at the E Division headquarters in Surrey.

No further information was provided.

The flight of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, in July and August captured the country’s attention for weeks, from the moment they were publicly named as murder suspects to the discovery of their bodies in the bush near the tiny community of Gillam, Man.

The teens, both from Port Alberni, were accused in the deaths of U.S. citizen Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, after their bodies were found in July on a highway near Liard Hot Springs. They were also charged with the murder of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found a few days later in a highway pullout near Dease Lake – only meters from what police would later reveal was the young men’s burned-out car.

Previous story
VIDEO: Truck convoy protesting forestry job losses arrives in Vancouver

Just Posted

Fire mitigation work in Kimberley proceeding on three fronts

Coming up in November, the City of Kimberley will be hosting an… Continue reading

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Kootenay Ferry to shut down again Wednesday afternoon

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

PROFILE: Goldsbury running for Liberals in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time Kootenay entrepreneur hoping to bring experience to federal government

Kootenay-Columbia election debate and forum roundup

A look at what election-related events are happening Kootenay-Columbia during the campaign

VIDEO: Truck convoy protesting forestry job losses arrives in Vancouver

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

B.C. on track for housing plan, minister tells local governments

Opposition rejects claim that 22,000 units built or underway

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Most Read