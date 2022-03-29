RCMP warn of fake Kimberley Gymnastics account seeking donations

Do not make donations with gift cards

Kimberley RCMP are advising that someone has created a fake Kimberley Gymnastics club email account and is sending out emails asking for money in the form of gift cards. They advise that if you do get such an email do not respond to it.

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club is actively fundraising to replace their building lost to arson, but they have set up ways to donate. If you’d like to make a donation to Kimberley Gymnastics please check out their Facebook page or https://www.kimberleygymnastics.com/ to find the best method to make your donation.


