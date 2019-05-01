RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.

Over the past week Cranbrook RCMP has been made aware of a man approaching people and attempting to trade rings for money, according to Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook Detachment. The scammer says he lost his wallet and needs money for food or gas. He offers to trade gold rings in exchange for money.

The man is described as being of East Indian descent with a thick accent. The individual has a woman with him in the vehicle and has also had a child in at least one of the instances. The individual has been known to change vehicles. He is currently driving a white minivan.

Police also received information that a man in a silver minivan is also approaching people trying to sell jewelry for money, so there may be several people in the East Kootenay attempting to trick people into trading money for fake gold.

“If anyone approaches you for money in exchange for jewelry, be wary. These individuals are very convincing.”

