Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) announces the closure of their resorts until the end of the season amidst COVID-19 concerns. Paul Rodgers photo.

RCR closes all resorts for duration of season due to COVID-19 pandemic

This comes as an update to their previously announced one-week suspension

After announcing on Sunday that they’d be suspending their ski resort operations for a one-week period Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) has now made the decision to suspend operations for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

This applies to their Western Canadian Resorts, which are Kimberley Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Fernie Alpine Resort and Nakiska Ski Area.

“Here at RCR our number one priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of our Guests, Team Members, and the Communities which we live, work and play in,” The RCR said in a press release issued Wednesday, Mar 18. “As tough a decision as this has been, we feel it is the right thing to do under the current circumstance.”

In an effort to limit social interaction RCR will also not be opening their guest services and ticket offices, both at their resorts and their Calgary-based office.

Any questions customers may have regarding already-purchased products can be directed to agents@skircr.com.

“In response to this situation we are receiving an overwhelming volume of calls and emails, your patience is appreciated as work respond to these requests,” read the release. “We sincerely apologize to you our guests for this inconvenience. As always, we truly appreciate the support which we receive from you and thank you for that. We will look forward to welcoming you back to our resorts and Mountain Communities in the future.”


