The RDEK has approved a grant to the City of Kimberley for curb side recycling carts. Black Press file

The RDEK has approved a grant to the City of Kimberley for curb side recycling carts. Black Press file

RDEK approves grant to city of Kimberley for recycling carts

Kimberley is another step closer to implementing curb side recycling as on Friday, the RDEK approved the city’s grant request for $281,600 for the purchase of 3200 recycling carts.

READ: Kimberley to have curbside recycling by this summer

The Regional District will access the funds from the Central Sub Region Solid Waste Recycling Fund.

The RDEK had previously approved a similar loan to the City of Cranbrook for its recycling program.

A report to the board noted that during the Solid Waste Management Plan review, a waste composition study was conducted. The study found that up to 19% of waste collected in the category of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) could have been recycled through either the Yellow Bin Program or the Recycle BC Program. Based on 2019 tonnages, this represents an additional 5,704 tonnes of recyclables that could have been recycled and removed from the solid waste stream. Presumably, by making recycling more accessible through a curbside program, some of this additional material may be diverted from the landfill.

Fernie collects about 79 kgs/household/year of recyclables based on 2,090 carts serviced. Considering Kimberley is providing 3,200 carts, it is estimated that Kimberley could collect and keep 253 tonnes out of the Yellow Bin Program. This would result in a Yellow Bin Program annual savings of $81,403 for the Central Solid Waste Sub Region Service.

Therefore, the potential savings could provide a payback on the grant in as little as four and a half years.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver city council to debate 24-hour child care for essential shift workers
Next story
B.C. a step closer to having some nurses prescribe opioid alternatives for drug users

Just Posted

The Canadian Para-Alpine Team, able to travel and train amid the pandemic as elite athletes, has come to Kimberley Alpine Resort to train. Paul Rodgers photos.
Canadian Para-Alpine Team comes to train at Kimberley Alpine Resort

As elite athletes, the team is allowed to travel under current restrictions

The RDEK has approved a grant to the City of Kimberley for curb side recycling carts. Black Press file
RDEK approves grant to city of Kimberley for recycling carts

Kimberley is another step closer to implementing curb side recycling as on… Continue reading

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

A medic administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow medic during a campaign to vaccinate front-line medical workers, at the health ministry, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nasser Nasser
Three deaths, 56 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since testing began is now at 6,569

Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay-Columbia looking for common sense on rapid testing, quarantine rules. The Kootenay parliamentarian also discusses a recent firarms bill that was defeated. (Submitted)
MP Morrison looking for ‘common sense’ in quarantine rules, rapid testing

Kootenay-Columbia MP speaks on defeated Tory firearms bill, Columbia River Treaty talks

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

Jonna Madsen was convinced her win was too good to be true after scratching her Chinese Checkers Scratch Win ticket and realizing she scored the game’s top prize of $50,000. Photo: BC Lottery
Salmo woman scratches a $50,000 lottery win

Jonna Madsen purchased and checked the ticket at the Salmo Esso on Railway Avenue.

Most Read