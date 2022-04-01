RDEK asks for cooperation during emergency events after bin fire in Canal Flats

Fire quickly dealt with, members of the public went past barriers to try and dispose of garbage

Staff from the Regional District of East Kootenay and members of the Canal Flats Fire Department quickly worked to extinguish a bin fire at the Canal Flats Transfer Station on Thursday, March 31, the RDEK reports.

It took just one hour from the time the fire was discovered until the bins were once again fully accessible.

RDEK Solid Waste Superintendent Jim Penson thanked the Canal Flats firefighters for their assistance wetting down the bin, and making sure the fire was fully out.

“There was a large load of pine needles in the bin that were smouldering and burning. Once it was fully wet-down, the load was taken off site by our contractor so we could spread it out and ensure there were no hot spots,” he said.

While firefighters were working to put the fire out, several members of the public attempted to throw their garbage in the bins, the RDEK said in a press release.

The RDEK adds that this is the second time in the last month that members of the public “have tried to dispose of their waste while there is clearly an emergency underway.”

Residents are asked to respect boundaries that are put in place for a reason.

“Not only could this pose a safety concern, it inhibits our ability to respond to the incident when the public goes around barriers and tries to dispose of their waste,” said Penson. “While we appreciate it can be very frustrating to get to the transfer station and find it temporarily inaccessible, we are asking the public’s understanding and cooperation in respecting the boundaries – especially in a situation where there is fire.”