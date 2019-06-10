The main building at the Kimberley Transfer Station was destroyed by fire last July. Kimberley Bulletin file.

RDEK hopes Kimberley Transfer Station building will be rebuilt later this year

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager for the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK), says that it is hoped the Kimberley Transfer Station will be fully operational by later this year.

The Transfer Station’s main building was destroyed in a fire in July of 2018. It was partially re-opened three days later, but the temporary bin for garbage is not large enough for big loads. Regular users, such as the City of Kimberley’s garbage trucks, have been using the Cranbrook Transfer Station and the Central Landfill.

However, a significant step forward was achieved late last week with the arrival of building components to rebuild the main building.

“The new building components have arrived and are on site,” said Paterson. “Our priority is getting the main building rebuilt as quickly as possible so that we can return to the full-use of the site.

“We appreciate that this has been a long road for regular users of the transfer station as we’ve worked through the process with the insurance company and are eager to see construction completed. This is a big step toward that goal.”

Once the main building construction is complete, work will continue on an adjacent portion of the building that houses facilities for on-site staff.

At first look, it was thought the steel structure could be saved, but after a thorough analysis by structural engineers, it was determined the building was not salvageable and would have to be fully replaced, Paterson says.

Previous story
Facebook launches political-ad tool, but still allows some controversial content
Next story
Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Just Posted

RDEK hopes Kimberley Transfer Station building will be rebuilt later this year

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager for the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley gets a new look

Healthy Kimberley has developed a new logo after years of sharing the… Continue reading

WildSafeBC on mountain biking and bear safety

WildSafeBC reccomends biking, running with a group whenever possible.

City of Cranbrook looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

CARP Kootenays discuss housing options for seniors

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) Kootenay Chapter recently held their… Continue reading

D-Day remembrance in Kimberley

Veterans from Kimberley, the East Kootenay, Calgary and the United States gathered… Continue reading

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Pilot killed in New York City helicopter crash

The chopper crashed onto a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Most Read