This handy manual can help you make your house more resistant to fire – and when your house is more resistant, so is the community. This handy manual can help you make your house more resistant to fire – and when your house is more resistant, so is the community. BLACK PRESS file

This handy manual can help you make your house more resistant to fire – and when your house is more resistant, so is the community. This handy manual can help you make your house more resistant to fire – and when your house is more resistant, so is the community. BLACK PRESS file

RDEK hosting FireSmart event in Cranbrook

If you are a FireSmart champion in your East Kootenay community, the Regional District invites you a learning and networking session on November 19 at 11 a.m. at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort in Cranbrook.

“There are dozens of people across the Regional District who have stepped up to lead their communities toward making their homes and properties more resilient to wildfire,” says RDEK Wildfire Resiliency Supervisor Terry Balan. “We not only want to provide our Champions with further learning opportunities, but also the chance to network and learn more about the successes and challenges their fellow FireSmart leaders have encountered.”

The day will include updates on the East Kootenay FireSmart Program, testimonials, beak-out sessions and a keynote speaker.

Those wanting to learn more about the FireSmart Neighbourhood Champions Program or about becoming a Champion themselves, can contact Balan at tbalan@rdek.bc.ca or call 250-464- 5454.

READ: Is your home protected from a wildfire?

READ: $2.1 million in grants provided to Southeast Fire Centre communities


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kootenay Rotaries feel the pinch after gaming branch scuttles online Bingo
Next story
Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Just Posted

The 2022 Ktunaxa Business Showcase, held at the Prestige Inn on Thursday, Oct. 27, created an opportunity for Ktunaxa entrepreneurs and artisans to connect and network with regional industries, enhance their brand awareness in the community, and highlight products and services. (Barry Coulter photo)
Ktunaxa business showcase features entrepreneurs, businesses, artisans

Cranbrook’s Mayor and Council, left to right: Wesly Graham, Wayne Stetski, Norma Blissett, Mayor Wayne Price, Lynnette Wray, Ron Popoff and Mike Peabody. (Barry Coulter photo)
Cranbrook’s new mayor and councillors sworn in

The city of Kimberley is hoping for a larger bus for the BC Transit Cranbrook commuter route. Bulletin file
Mayor McCormick discusses transporation issues with Minister

Rossland and Trail Rotary Clubs are just two of countless Rotaries across the province that will miss out on community funds with the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch’s cancellation of online Bingo. Photo: Mick Haupt/Unsplash
Kootenay Rotaries feel the pinch after gaming branch scuttles online Bingo