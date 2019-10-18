The RDEK will be hosting three separate open houses this month on the Draft Solid Waste Management Plan (Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)

RDEK hosting three open houses as part of solid waste management plan review

Three chances to find out more information in Cranbrook, Fernie and Invermere.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) will be hosting three separate open houses this month as part of their ongoing public consultation on the Draft Solid Waste Management Plan.

A press release from the RDEK explains that because of the varied geography and combination of both full time and seasonal residents, the consultation has been largely centered around the online platform at engage.rdek.bc.ca. This allows residents, regardless of location, to have the ability to access the same information and provide feedback.

RELATED: Results released for RDEK Solid Waste & Recycling Costs Survey

“We do recognize there is still a portion of the population that does not have access to computers, or that prefer face-to-face discussion, and we have scheduled an open house in each of our three subregions to provide an additional engagement opportunity for residents,” explained RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson.

The open houses will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with brief overview presentations at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, October 22, 2019: Kanata Inn, 8888 Arrow Road, Invermere

Wednesday, October 23, 2019: Park Place Lodge, 742 Hwy 3, Fernie

Thursday, October 24, 2019: Manual Training Centre, Cranbrook Public Library, 202 Kootenay Street North

Paterson says that the open houses will all follow a similar format and provide the same information, so there is no need to attend more than one (unless people so desire).

“For those who are not able to attend, or prefer to review the information online, it will continue to be available on the Solid Waste Management Plan Project page on engage.rdek.bc.ca,” Paterson said.

The draft plan has been available for public review and comment since July of this year. The comment deadline is November 7, 2019.

RELATED: RDEK gets great response to solid waste recycling services survey

Following the conclusion of the consultation period, feedback will be gathered and shared with the Advisory Committee and Board for consideration in finalizing the plan before it is submitted to the Ministry for approval. For more information, visit engage.rdek.bc.ca or contact Paterson at the RDEK in Cranbrook.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley Riverside Campground will remain a campground, Mayor McCormick says
Next story
Mainstreams completing planting project along Mark Creek

Just Posted

Mainstreams completing planting project along Mark Creek

The project is part of their initiative to educate the community about Kimberley’s watershed

Kimberley Riverside Campground will remain a campground, Mayor McCormick says

There will be terms to any sale of Bootleg Gap or Riverside

Kimberley Save On Foods raising funds for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Round up to the nearest dollar or enter to win a Samsung Smart TV to support the charity

COTR Avalanche volleyball teams in fine form heading into season opener

Men’s and women’s teams square up against the Douglas Royals on Friday, Saturday

Kootenay Jr. Rugby teams do well in end of the season Thanksgiving tournament

Four Kootenay Jr. Rugby Zone teams participated in an end of the… Continue reading

WATCH: Mobile glass blowing studio sets up shop in Kimberley

Mountain Grass Glass Gallery and The Glass House Experience team up to offer glass blowing workshops

RDEK hosting three open houses as part of solid waste management plan review

Three chances to find out more information in Cranbrook, Fernie and Invermere.

LETTER: Objection to trail

I agree with Gord and Cheryl Olson that the proposed bike trail… Continue reading

LETTER: Campsite sale

An Open Letter To Mayor and Council of the City of Kimberley;… Continue reading

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

Most Read