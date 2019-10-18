RDEK hosting three open houses as part of solid waste management plan review

Three chances to find out more information in Cranbrook, Fernie and Invermere.

The RDEK will be hosting three separate open houses this month on the Draft Solid Waste Management Plan (Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) will be hosting three separate open houses this month as part of their ongoing public consultation on the Draft Solid Waste Management Plan.

A press release from the RDEK explains that because of the varied geography and combination of both full time and seasonal residents, the consultation has been largely centered around the online platform at engage.rdek.bc.ca. This allows residents, regardless of location, to have the ability to access the same information and provide feedback.

“We do recognize there is still a portion of the population that does not have access to computers, or that prefer face-to-face discussion, and we have scheduled an open house in each of our three subregions to provide an additional engagement opportunity for residents,” explained RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson.

The open houses will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with brief overview presentations at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, October 22, 2019: Kanata Inn, 8888 Arrow Road, Invermere

Wednesday, October 23, 2019: Park Place Lodge, 742 Hwy 3, Fernie

Thursday, October 24, 2019: Manual Training Centre, Cranbrook Public Library, 202 Kootenay Street North

Paterson says that the open houses will all follow a similar format and provide the same information, so there is no need to attend more than one (unless people so desire).

“For those who are not able to attend, or prefer to review the information online, it will continue to be available on the Solid Waste Management Plan Project page on engage.rdek.bc.ca,” Paterson said.

The draft plan has been available for public review and comment since July of this year. The comment deadline is November 7, 2019.

Following the conclusion of the consultation period, feedback will be gathered and shared with the Advisory Committee and Board for consideration in finalizing the plan before it is submitted to the Ministry for approval. For more information, visit engage.rdek.bc.ca or contact Paterson at the RDEK in Cranbrook.



