RDEK postpones public hearings, community meetings

The Regional District of East Kootenay is postponing all public hearings and communties meetings and currently planning a new approach to the April board and committee meetings.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of listening to the public and federal health authorities,” said Rob Gay, the RDEK Board Chair. “Each of us needs to be doing our part. This is not just about protecting ourselves and our communities, it’s about protecting our health care system so it is available for those who need it most.”

All public hearings scheduled in March have been postponed until further notice, while upcoming Columbia Basin Trust public input meetings have also been cancelled. The RDEK will launch an online comment forum for the CBT input sessions on March 25-April 8 to collect feedback. Those without access to a computer can call in to the RDEK office to ask for a list of proposals and get further information on how to submit feedback.

The next board meeting, set for Friday, April 3, will continue as scheduled, however, social distancing will be enacted and teleconferencing options for directors will be available.

“We have encouraged board directors to participate in the board and committee meetings via teleconference. At the same time, we are looking at options to allow the public to view or listen to the proceedings from the comfort of their homes,” said Gay. “Under the Local Government Act, we are required to have the ability for the public to attend as well. While we encourage the public to take advantage of the other participation options, if anyone chooses to attend in person, we will have social distancing measures in place within our board room.”

The RDEK has closed all offices and facilities to the public and are taking a number of precautions, which are outlined on the RDEK website.



