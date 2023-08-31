Trevor Crawley photo.

Trevor Crawley photo.

RDEK seeks feedback on Columbia Valley trail corridor

RDEK survey is available online until Oct. 16

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is interested in developing a trail corridor in the Columbia Valley and it is seeking public feedback on the project.

The district is working on an Active Transportation Plan, which would help guide the project, and it has created a survey for the public to complete at engage.rdek.bc.ca/activetransporationcv, which is open until Oct. 16. Hard-copies of the survey are also available at the district’s Columbia Valley office and upon request.

“We recognize the importance of providing alternative methods of transportation that are accessible to everyone in the Columbia Valley. This plan will provide a long-term framework to connect the communities within the Columbia Valley and help the RDEK prioritize projects into the future,” remarked Area F director Susan Clovechok in a press release.

The survey provides a number of questions that residents and outdoor enthusiasts can answer, including whether they would use the trail, what activities they would use it for and where they think the trail should be. The district has suggested the trail could be used by runners, cyclers, roller-skaters, skateboarders and wheelchair-users.

“Residents have the most knowledge on how the trails are currently used and what future opportunities could look like,” said Area G director Roberta Schnider in a press release.

Potential trail locations listed in the survey include Edgewater to Spillimacheen, Radium Hot Springs to Edgewater, Panorama to Invermere, Wilmer to Invermere, Windermere to Invermere and Fairmont Hot Springs to Canal Flats. Those completing the survey can rank these areas according to preference, on a scale from most beneficial to not beneficial.

A technical committee will also be providing a review of the plan, which is expected to be completed early next year.

@gfrans15
newsroom@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trans kids in ‘life-or-death situation’ under new policies: feds
Next story
B.C. renters pay more despite getting fewer amenities included: StatsCan

Just Posted

Jim Webster has published a new book that highlights Kimberley’s many sights and activities, by implanting the city’s mascot Happy Hans into his own photographs. Paul Rodgers file.
Jim Webster publishes ‘The Adventures of Happy Hans’

Trevor Crawley photo.
RDEK seeks feedback on Columbia Valley trail corridor

A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver, who steered off Highway 3 near Galloway. Screenshot from Elk Valley RCMP video.
Transport truck ditches to avoid near head-on collision on Highway 3

Ben Taylor-Vallance (left) with his dad Jeff Vallance, pose shortly after completing the 54-km Black Spur Ultra Race. Ben, 13, is the youngest-ever finisher of this race. Photo submitted.
Kimberley’s Ben Taylor-Vallance, 13, youngest ever Black Spur Ultra 54-km finisher