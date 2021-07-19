RDEK seeks public input as short term rental planning process gets underway

It’s not just municipalities such as Kimberley and Cranbrook that are trying to get a handle on the short term rental market.

The Regional District of East Kootenay is also embarking on a process to help identify management options to address short term rentals in the rural areas of the RDEK.

The first step is to gather public feedback on short term rentals to assist in gaining a greater understanding of their use.

“Over the past few years, we at both the Board and staff level, have experienced an increase in public concern regarding short term rental accommodations,” says RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “As a result, one of our strategic priorities for 2021 is to undertake a planning process to formally gather public input and look at the best management options available.”

The survey is available at engage.rdek.bc.ca/rentals

The survey deadline is August 4, 2021.

“We strongly encourage all residents, renters and property owners in the rural, unincorporated areas of the RDEK to participate in the survey and stay engaged with this project,” adds Gay. “We recognize there are differences across our region and we would really like to see wide-ranging participation from across all six Electoral Areas.”

In addition to the public survey, the consultation process will include engagement with short term rental operators, the tourism industry, local businesses and other stakeholders over the next several months. It is anticipated that options for short term rental regulations will be compiled and presented to the RDEK Board in the spring of 2022.

Short term rentals are defined as the accommodation of paying guests in an entire single family dwelling, room(s) within a single family dwelling, secondary suite, apartment or condo for less than 30 days.

The RDEK is also encouraging rural residents and property owners to make sure they participate in a separate public survey, which closes July 23. The Housing Needs Assessment project is focused on helping the RDEK gain a greater understanding of housing challenges and demands in its rural electoral areas. To learn more, or to take the Housing Needs Assessment survey, visit engage.rdek.bc.ca/housing.