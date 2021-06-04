Brent Bidston is the president of Angel Flight East Kootenay. Black Press file photo.

Brent Bidston is the president of Angel Flight East Kootenay. Black Press file photo.

RDEK speeds up grant funding to local medical transport service

While the total dollar amount committed to Angel Flight East Kootenay remains the same, more funding will come in faster

A volunteer medical transport service will be getting some local government funding support faster than anticipated.

Angel Flight East Kootenay, a volunteer service that transports Kootenay-based patients to specialist medical appointments in the Okanagan, was awarded with a $500,000 grant from the Regional District of East Kootenay earlier this year, to be delivered in $100,000 instalments over five years.

However, given that the volunteer organization is attempting to purchase a new aircraft, a request was made to accelerate the funding schedule in order to deliver $300,000 this year, and $50,000 annually for the next four years.

With a larger amount of money being made available earlier on the grant delivery schedule, Brent Bidston, the president of Angel Flight East Kootenay, can acquire an aircraft sooner than anticipated, while also solving challenges that have arisen with bank loan financing.

During RDEK committee meetings on Thursday, Bidston told board directors that Angel Flight East Kootenay was having challenges getting bank loan approvals in a timely fashion when a suitable aircraft was identified.

“This makes the purchase difficult because we’re making an offer to someone but we don’t have the money,” Bidston said. “So they have to trust that we’re going to get the money and they’re going to have to wait for the money.

“So it just makes it that much more difficult to get the purchase through.”

Bidston emphasized that he was asking for an accelerated timeline and not any additional funding on top of the $500,000 that was already approved by the RDEK board earlier this year.

During discussions at the board meeting on June 4, RDEK directors wrestled with accommodating the request while also ensuring promised financial oversight would remain in place.

“We’ve told him we’re going to give him $500,000,” said Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. “If we have to give him $300,000 earlier so that they can proceed in getting to buying the plane and getting on with what they want to do, then why are we making this so difficult?”

Other directors were concerned that additional funding options hadn’t been explored or exhausted.

“I’m really struggling with this decision because I support the work that they do,” said Susan Clovechok, the director for Area F. “I think it’s brilliant work, I think it’s really, really important, but I think we have to be very, very cautious when we come to spend half a million dollars of tax dollars.”

Angel Flight East Kootenay was established in 2019 by Bidston and Todd Weslake in the Elk Valley as a volunteer medical transport service, taking patients from the Kootenays to Kelowna for specialist medical appointments.

The service eliminates a long round trip by vehicle, which can mean a two-day round trip, sometimes for medical appointments that may only last 10 minutes.

Acquiring a pressurized aircraft will allow Angel Flight to conduct more flights in more challenging weather conditions.

Previous story
‘No road map’ for grieving, healing work after B.C. residential school finding: Chief
Next story
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Just Posted

Brent Bidston is the president of Angel Flight East Kootenay. Black Press file photo.
RDEK speeds up grant funding to local medical transport service

While the total dollar amount committed to Angel Flight East Kootenay remains the same, more funding will come in faster

WildSafeBC offering free online safety courses and other training online.
WildSafeBC offering online resources and training for wildlife safety

In their continuous efforts to minimize human conflicts with wildlife, WildSafeBC has… Continue reading

Amy Hotchkiss (left) and Kris Dickeson have been hired as Recovery Advisors tasked with helping business owners in the Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake region and Cranbrook-Kimberley area connect to supports under the ETSI-BC Rural Business and Community Recovery Program. Photo submitted.
Two Recovery Advisors hired for Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake and Cranbrook-Kimberley areas

Kootenay Employment Services has hired Amy Hotchkiss and Kris Dickeson to serve… Continue reading

Last year’s reverse grad parade, organized by parents. Paul Rodgers file.
Selkirk’s Class of 2021 will have another virtual grad

School is bound by Ministry of Education guidelines in terms of what type of ceremony can be held

Photo courtesy Sylena McCuaig.
Selkirk Aboriginal Education and Art program students create tribute

The Aboriginal Education and Art program at Selkirk Secondary School, created this… Continue reading

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Most Read