RDEK to host public meeting in Wasa to update on fuel reduction project

Before and after an area is treated for fuel reduction. RDEK file

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is continuing to focus on FireSmart programs, with the goal of encouraging residents to adopt FireSmart practices and reduce the potential for wildfire impacts on their properties.

Homeowners should start by focusing on preventing ignition in the areas up to 10 metres from their structures and to continue to move outwards from there.

In addition to work done by homeowners there are also community fuel reduction projects in smaller communities such as Wilmer and Wasa.

The RDEK is inviting Wasa residents to attend a public meeting on October 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wasa Community Hall to update the public on the fuel reduction project.

“The Wasa Wildfire Risk Reduction Project is underway on the south and east sides of Wasa and this meeting will provide residents with an update on the work being done,” says RDEK Wildfire Resilience Supervisor, Terry Balan. “Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn more about the goals and objectives of the project, and provide input on the preliminary fuel reduction treatment plans.”

The meeting is being hosted in partnership by the Provincial Wildfire Risk Reduction Program and the Regional District of East Kootenay.

READ: Fire Smart events planned for Morrison Subdivision



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter