Heavy rain from the storm Saturday night and Sunday morning caused flooding on the Wildhorse River, and elsewhere through southeast. Pictured here in a photo by Rick Nowell, a torrent of chocolate brown water is thundering through the narrow channel. This wide-angle photo shows the Wildhorse Bridge, just half a kilometre from Fort Steele, as water spills out out over the floodplain, cutting new channels towards the Kootenay River. Rick Nowell photo

RDEK urges residents to be prepared for emergencies including flooding, wildfire

The East Kootenay region has been placed on a high streamflow advisory

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is reminding residents to sign up for their emergency notification system and prepare their homes in case of emergency. This comes as the East Kootenay region has been placed on a high streamflow advisory in recent days.

On June 3, the BC River Forecast Centre downgraded the East Kootenay to a high streamflow advisory from a flood watch. Most rivers and streams across the region have seen a large increase in streamflow due to heavy rainfall and the spring freshet.

“The heavy rainfall on Sunday certainly accelerated our spring freshet and resulted in a number of impacts around the region,” said RDEK Information Officer Loree Duzcek in a press release. “While we expect things to remain somewhat stable for the next few days, it is important for residents to remain vigilant as we are still vulnerable to flooding, particularly if we experience another heavy rain event, which is a possibility this weekend.”

READ MORE: RDEK sets up self-fill sandbag stations across the region

READ MORE: Evacuation order downgraded in Fairmont, alert remains in place

There are self fill sandbag stations set up across the region in Jaffray, Wasa, Cranbrook, Fairmont, Windermere, Moyie, Kimberley and Fernie. The specific locations are as follows:

– Jaffray Community Hall – 7369 Jaffray Village Loop Rd

– Wasa Community Hall – Wasa School Road

– Cranbrook Public Works Yard – Cobham Avenue

– Old Barn – Mountainside Golf Course – Fairmont Hot Springs Road

– Windermere Fire Hall parking lot – Highway 93/95

– RDEK Pump House in Moyie – 9289 Tavistock Street

– Centennial Hall – 100 4th Avenue, Kimberley

– Fernie Public Works Yard – 1492 Railway Avenue

The sandbag stations have sand and bags, however residents are asked to bring their own shovels and gloves to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

“While it is still too soon to know whether the East Kootenay will be hit by rain Saturday and Sunday, the RDEK is urging residents to take steps now to be prepared. This past weekend was a good example of how quickly things can change. There are a few steps residents can take to help themselves be ready and able to act quickly in an emergency,” Duczek adds.

The RDEK encourages residents to sign up for the Evacuation Notification System, which will send alerts to mobile and/or land lines in the event of an evacuation or alert. There is also an app that can be downloaded for smartphones. It is a free service, available to everyone through a simple online registration process.

To register, visit https://ca.voyent-alert.com/vras/client.html#!/registration. Choose ‘my locations’ from the menu to add locations. For those who use a smartphone, the Voyent Alert app can be downloaded from the Apple app or Google Play stores.

“This service is available to residents and property owners in the East Kootenay. Whether you live in a municipality, rural area or First Nation community, own a seasonal home here, or you are visiting, you will receive a notification if you have subscribed and there is an evacuation alert or order affecting your chosen locations,” Duczek explained.

Those who wish to receive general information on emergencies or alerts via email can sign up for one of the RDEK’s email groups at www.rdek.bc.ca. Be sure to follow the RDEK’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as local news channels and municipal information sources for up-to-date information on emergencies.

All of these resources are valuable and relevant not only during spring flooding season, but also during the upcoming wildfire season.

READ MORE: City of Cranbrook advises residents to protect properties from spring flooding

Another great resource to prepare your family and home for emergencies is the Prepared BC website. The website has information on potential hazards for your area, a detailed plan for your home, as well as a detailed outline on what to include in an emergency kit.

The government of BC recommends that every home have an emergency kit, stored in one or two containers such as plastic bins or duffle bags. Store them in an area that is easily accessible such as a closet, spare room or garage.

Your kit should include the following:

– Non-perishable food: three-day to one-week supply with a manual can opener

– Water: four litres per person, per day for drinking and sanitation

– Phone charger, battery bank or inverter

– Battery powered or hand-crank radio

– Battery powered or hand-crank flashlight

– Extra batteries

– First aid kit and medications

– Personal toiletries and items such as an extra pair of glasses or contact lenses

– A copy of your emergency plan and copies of important documents such as insurance papers

– Cash in small bills

– Garbage bags and moist towelettes for personal sanitation

– Seasonal clothing, sturdy footwear and an emergency blanket

– Whistle

– A ‘HELP’/’OK’ sign to display in your window


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Emergency alert systemEmergency Preparedness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report
Next story
Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Just Posted

Playgrounds and public washrooms to reopen in Kimberley Friday, June 5

This Friday, June 5, 2020, the City of Kimberley will re-open more… Continue reading

Angel Flight takes flight from Creston after being grounded by COVID-19

Angel Flight is a volunteer-run organization which gives people flights to doctors appointments

Kimberley/Cranbrook RCMP recognize ten years of auxiliary constable service

Sgt. Chris Newel and S/Sgt. Barry Graham would like to recognize ten… Continue reading

RDEK urges residents to be prepared for emergencies including flooding, wildfire

The East Kootenay region has been placed on a high streamflow advisory

WildSafeBC urges proper garbage storage to avoid more visits from bears

WildSafeBC is alerting the people of Kimberley that the city is currently… Continue reading

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Nature Conservancy takes in more lands near Canal Flats

Badgers, bears and birds to benefit from bolstering bunchgrass conservation in Rocky Mountain Trench

Kimberley in 1923

Back in the 1920’s the Cranbrook Herald had a Kimberley news section.… Continue reading

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake

“I used every single one of my angels that day,” said Dennis Saulnier

VIDEO: Internal investigation into aggressive arrest by Kelowna Mountie

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

Most Read