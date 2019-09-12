Rebuild at Kimberley Transfer Station complete

Main building to reopen Monday

The main building at the Kimberley Transfer Station was destroyed by fire in July of 2018.

READ MORE: Overnight fire at Kimberley Transfer Station

READ MORE: Rebuild in the works for Kimberley Transfer Station

Rebuilding began almost immediately and the building is now set to reopen next Monday.

“Getting the main building re-opened to the public has been our goal all along and it feels great to be at the point in the reconstruction process that we can do that,” says RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson. “Our contractor will remain on site to complete construction on the adjoining staff facilities; however, that will not impact the public access to the site.”

While construction was underway, temporary bins were in place to accept small loads, but larger loads, including the City’s garbage trucks had to use the Cranbrook Transfer Station or the central landfill.

“We want to acknowledge and thank the public for its patience during the rebuild, the City of Kimberley staff who had to make adjustments to use other facilities, and our contractor for working as quickly as possible to complete the construction,” adds Paterson.

Crews will continue to complete the final pieces of the construction through the weekend and the transfer station building will re-open Monday morning at 8:30 am. “The temporary bins will remain in place until Monday morning,” says Paterson.

