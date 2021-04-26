Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? It’s time to register for 2nd in B.C.

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

B.C. is asking individuals who received their first vaccine dose prior to the province-wide registration system being set up to register for their second dose starting on May 1.

The registration system, now open to all British Columbians, opened on April 6, long after many long-term care residents, medical staff and some seniors already received their first doses. Individuals who have already registered for their first dose will receive a notification when it’s time to get their second.

To register, visit: getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

