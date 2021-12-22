Recycle BC resumes collection of glass recycling. Kimberley Bulletin file.

Recycle BC Depots once again accepting glass recycling

Glass and foam collection was suspended due to November’s flooding

Recycle BC depots throughout the RDEK are once again able to accept glass recycling, after it was temporarily suspended due to widespread flooding across the flooding in November.

“With transportation challenges across the province starting to ease and our primary end market for glass back up and running, we are happy to announce that our Recycle BC Depots can resume collecting glass recyclables,” said Kevin Paterson, RDEK Manager of Environmental Services.

Collection of foam packaging, including white and coloured Styrofoam, remains suspended across the province including here in the East Kootenay.

The RDEK is asking residents not to take any foam packaging to the Recycle BC Depots in Invermere, Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie and Elkford for the time being.

“If possible, please hang on to your foam packaging until we can once again begin collection of these materials resumes,” Paterson said.

Recycle BC Depots once again accepting glass recycling
