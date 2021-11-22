Recycle BC temporarily suspending glass, foam collection in East Kootenay

Road closures caused by flooding and washouts cutting off access to facilities

East Kootenay residents will have to put their glass and styrofoam recycling on pause as widespread flooding has blocked off access to recycling facilities.

Recycle BC is temporarily suspending collection for glass and foam packaging, effective immediately, the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) explained in a release.

“With highways compromised due to closures and rebuilding, and the primary glass end market currently recovering from damage caused by flooding, we are unable to move glass and foam packaging from our collection facilities to be recycled,” said Kevin Paterson, RDEK Manager of Environmental Services. “The situation is changing quickly and at this time we are unsure of how long this change will be in place.”

Materials affected include non-deposit glass bottles and jars (pasta sauce jars, pickle jars, etc.) and foam packaging, both white and coloured.

Residents in Cranbrook, Kimberley, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford and Invermere are asked not to take these items to their local transfer stations. Rather, Patterson asks residents to hold onto their glass and foam, if possible, until the service can resume.

Collection of paper, cardboard and soft plastics will continue at all of the RDEK Recycle BC depots.

“The RDEK thanks the public for their understanding during this time,” said Paterson.

