Regina Police Service badge (Police handout)

Regina police say it’s too early to link man who died on sidewalk to other crimes

A man lying on the sidewalk just after midnight was pronounced dead a short time later

Police in Regina are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on a sidewalk, but aren’t saying if it’s related to other crimes around the same time.

A news release says officers responded to a report of a man lying on the sidewalk just after midnight Saturday, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say it’s a homicide.

Minutes after that call and only a few blocks away, police say they also responded to a report of a 29-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound, who said she’d been chased by another vehicle.

About 20 minutes after that, a group of teens were allegedly robbed by someone who pulled up in a vehicle and pointed a firearm at them, and a woman was also robbed later in the morning by suspects who took her car.

Regina police spokeswoman Elizabeth Popowich says it’s too early to know whether any of the events are connected, but notes it was “an extremely busy shift.”

“Our officers are investigating each of these cases based on the circumstances they present,” Popowich said in an email.

“We will keep you apprised as we learn more, provided we are able to release information without jeopardizing the investigations.”

Police say they aren’t releasing the name of the man who died at this time. He is Regina’s third homicide of 2019, police say.

The woman who suffered an apparent gunshot wound, meanwhile, was seriously injured. Police say it’s not known if the victim and suspect, or suspects, knew each other.

Neither the teens who were robbed nor the woman whose vehicle was stolen were injured, police say, and some of the teens’ stolen property was recovered a short time later.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Montreal health authorities moving to contain measles spread after two new cases
Next story
Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Just Posted

Wildsight joins provincial coalition to fix B.C. mining laws

Submitted More than 30 organizations from across the province joined together in… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP replace Mrs. Watson’s stolen flower basket

She had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts BC Heritage Award

The society won the award for Outstanding Distinguished Service.

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Calgary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

Update: Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Most Read