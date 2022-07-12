Regional hazardous waste depot re-opened following break-in

The hazardous waste depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station is once again open to the public

Pictured is the hazardous waste depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station. RDEK file.

The hazardous waste depot at the Cranbrook Transfer Station is once again open to the public following a break-in that forced the Regional District of East Kootenay to close it down for repairs.

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager for the RDEK, says they are happy to have the facility open again.

“A big thank you to everyone for their patience as the repairs were completed and new doors installed,” he said.

The depot was closed at the beginning of May after vandals cut through the fence, stole items from the site, kicked in the doors and caused extensive damage inside the building.

The hazardous waste depot first opened in 2019 with the goal of diverting hazardous waste materials like cleaners, solvents and chemicals that are found around homes, says the RDEK.

Accepted materials include used oil and antifreeze, automotive products, gardening and pest control products, glues and cements, solvents, household products like bleach and drain cleaner, personal care products like peroxide and other miscellaneous hazardous materials. A full list can be found online at rdek.bc.ca.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter