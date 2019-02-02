Regional news recap

The top news stories this week across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at East Kootenay mine

A man remains in serious condition with head injuries and a broken arm after a truck tire he was changing exploded at Teck Coal’s Greenhills Operations near Elkford on Monday. RCMP and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources continue to investigate.

Fernie groups to call meeting amid logging ‘crisis’

Wildsight and the Fernie Trails Alliance are calling a crisis meeting this week amid growing concerns about logging in the Elk Valley. The Elk Valley is in a unique situation because the logging is occurring on private land, whereas 95 per cent of the province’s timber is publicly owned.

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnepeg

On Tuesday morning it was announced that Cranbrook-based WHL franchise, Kootenay Ice, will officially move to Winnipeg after 21 seasons in the East Kootenay.

Bud Abbott: 1921-2019

Cranbrook has lost one of its most iconic and beloved citizens. Philip ‘Bud’ Abbott passed away at East Kootenay Regional Hospital, just after midnight on January 30, four days after his 98th birthday.

A Celebration of Bud’s life will be held 2 pm on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook, followed by a gathering at the Legion.

No deer to be translocated in Kimberley this year

After much discussion, Kimberley City Council has voted against translocating any deer out of the City this year. The Kimberley Urban Deer Committee had recommended that 40 deer be translocated this spring, however four out of seven Council members voted not to, citing concerns around funding, deer populations and consistency.

Civic Centre concession broken into again

The concession at the Kimberley Civic Centre was broken into last weekend, the second time in the last few months that an incident like this has happened. In both cases, nothing was reported stolen, however quite a bit of clean up was required. Kimberley RCMP is wondering what the purpose of these break and enters are about, and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section is currently investigating.

 

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

