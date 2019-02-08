Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Special avalanche warning issued for East Kootenay

A special avalanche warning has been issued for the weekend by Avalanche Canada. Most of the popular recreational terrain in the area is under this warning including the North Rockies, Cariboos, North and South Columbia, Glacier National Park, the Purcells, South Rockies and Lizard Range.

Backcountry users are warned that the lower elevation is actually more dangerous than the high alpine, and Avalanche Canada says anyone recreating in the backcountry should be equipped with essential rescue gear.

Cranbrook youth facing weapons, drug charges

A 16-year-old Cranbrook youth has been arrested and hated with several firearms and drug offences, according to RCMP.

The youth remains in custody and is facing charges of uttering threats, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, trafficking and a breach of an Intensive Support and Supervision Order.

Province partners with three East Kootenay bands to improve housing

Three Indigenous bands in the East Kootenay are working with BC Housing to improve the quality of on-reserve homes.

The Shuswap Indian Band, Tobacco Plains Indian Band and the ʔaq̓am community will receive help from the housing crown corporation to maintain housing that meets industry standards for safety, durability, accessibility, healthy living and energy efficiency.

BC Housing will also provide training and education to strengthen expertise within each of the communities to manage housing supply.

The partnership is part of a three-year agreement through the Ktunaxa Shuswap Asset Management Initiative that includes funding support from the Columbia Basin Trust and Indigenous Services Canada.

RCMP Fernie arena probe ongoing

A criminal investigation into the Fernie arena tragedy is ongoing, with no indication of a completion date.

The RCMP continues to examine the events of October 17, 2017 when three men tragically died after an ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

WorkSafeBC and Technical Safety BC concluded their investigations last year, making several recommendations to improve arena and workplace safety, however the RCMP have made no indication of when their investigation is expected to be completed.

Previous story
Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid
Next story
Extreme cold warning re-issued for Interior B.C.

Just Posted

Vigil in Kimberley for lost caribou herd

With removal of last females herd is effectively gone

Wasa Lake Triathlon registration open now

Olympic medalist Catriona Le May Doan will be one of the competitors this year

Special avalanche warning issued for East Kootenay

Unusual conditions have treeline areas more dangerous than alpine

Kimberley Mayor delivers State of the City report

An in depth look at what’s coming up for the City of Kimberley

Kimberley wildlife biologist spreading bat awareness

Kimberley-based wildlife biologist Leigh Anne Isaac has made a career out of… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

A survey from BC Hdyro suggests this is one of the most contentious arguments couples have

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Extreme cold warning re-issued for Interior B.C.

Wind chill values as low as -40C expected in Elk Valley, Yoho and Kootenay national parks tonight

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Cranbrook youth facing weapons, drug charges

A 16-year-old Cranbrook youth has been arrested and charged with several firearms… Continue reading

Most Read