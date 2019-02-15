Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Air Canada to end flights between Cranbrook and Calgary

Air Canada announced this week that they will be discontinuing regional flights between Cranbrook and Calgary as of April 29. The airline says it was a difficult decision, as the route did not perform at a level that would make commercial sense to continue operating.

Flights between Cranbrook and Vancouver will continue to operate two times a day.

New recycling program to be piloted at Kimberley Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay has reached an agreement with Recycle BC to operate a designated Recycle BC Depot in Kimberley.

This will allow Kimberley residents to recycle items that aren’t currently accepted in the yellow bin program such as, styrofoam, #7 plastics, milk substitutes, Ziplock and zippered bags, pet food bags and more.

The depot will open at the Kimberley Transfer Station on March 4, and the RDEK plans to open more Recycle BC Depots at other staffed RDEK transfer stations later this year.

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

The Columbia North mountain caribou herd in the Revelstoke area will be getting another female member, as FLNRO-RD biologists discovered another female calf near Kimberley in the now depleted South Purcell herd.

This is not going to do anything to change the dire situation for the South Purcell herd, says biologist Leo De Groot, but it is one positive in a sad situation.