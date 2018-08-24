Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley, Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie.

East Kootenay fire victim honoured

People across the East Kootenay are remembering Bradley Patrick Tipper, the 24-year-old who passed away on August 9 after a fire broke out in the Ponderosa Apartments in Sparwood, where he was living.

He is remembered as a gentle-hearted, generous man who was dedicated to his friends, family and community.

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

The BC Court of Appeal has given Crown a chance to try James Oler again in his child bride case while denying Emily Blacmore’s appeal of her guilty verdict.

In a decision handed down Tuesday morning, the three-judge panel said the trail judge who acquitted Oler in 2017 erred in his interpretation of the law.

Over and Winston Blackmore are both part of a polygamous sect in Bountiful in southeastern B.C.

Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled that the Jumbo Glacier Resort project should be reconsidered after justice Carla Forth successfully argued that a 2014 decision from then Minister of Environment Mary Polak was unreasonable.

Forth ordered the decision be remitted to the Ministry of Environment for the current minister to reconsider the interpretation of the Environmental Assessment Act.

Lightning blamed for most recent regional fires

According to the Southeast Fire Centre, nearly all of the fires that started around the region in the last month were caused by lightning.

Between July 19 and August 19 there have been 342 wildfire starts, 90 per cent of which are being blamed by lightning.

Steady progress is being made by the B.C. Wildfire service on those fires, in spite of challenging weather conditions and heightened fire danger rating.

Of those 342 lightning-caused wildfires, 177 have been declared out, 28 and under control 24 are being held and 95 are classified as out of control.

The City of Kimberley remains on evacuation alert and the St. Mary Valley remains under and evacuation order.