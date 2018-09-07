Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

City will pay $3 million for Tembec land: Mayor

After two years of negotiations, Mayor Lee Pratt has announced that the City of Cranbrook will pay $3 million for a 100-acre land acquisition from Tembec.

Under the sales agreement, the payments will be made in three annual $1 million instalments starting August of next year and ending in 2021.

According to the Mayor, there are six interested parties who wish to set up operations on the property.

Elko Fire Department celebrates a first

Elko firefighters assisted in the delivery of a baby on August 2, a first for the department.

Firefighters received a call in the early morning hours, and when they arrived on scene, the father was assisting in the birth. At 1:56 a.m. baby Alice Donna Vickery was born. BC Ambulance Service arrived shortly thereafter and transported the family to hospital in Fernie.

According to the Elko locals, this is the first baby physically born within the small community since 1934.

Local elections fast approaching

The 2018 general local elections are fast approaching. Nominations opened on September 4 and close on Friday, September 14. On October 20, eligible voters will cast their ballot to elect one mayor and six councillors in their communities.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination up until September 21, when the Chief Election Officer will announce the candidates for each municipality.

On October 20, the polls will be open from 8a.m. to 8p.m..

Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A woman facing a murder charge made a brief appearance in Cranbrook Provincial Court this week to set a date for another hearing in two weeks. The case is set to move to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Sept. 24.

Brandi May Morrison has been charged with second-degree murder, according to court documents. A 29-year-old man, identified via Facebook as Dan Rothermel, died from fatal stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Cranbrook early Saturday morning. An online fundraiser has been set up to raise money for his family.

