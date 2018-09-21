Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson tours the East Kootenay

B.C. Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson made his way through the East Kootenay this week to discuss the upcoming proportional representation referendum.

Wilkinson says pro rep would be bad for B.C., with his main concerns revolving around the size of the potential new ridings and one-issue parties having too much power. Wilkinson also questioned wether John Horgan’s government is sincere in this attempt to change the system.

Both Wilkinson and MLA Doug Clovechok are urging all residents to vote on the referendum.

Read More: A Q&A with B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson

Candidates announced for 2018 municipal elections

On Friday, Sept. 14 the nomination period for the 2018 general local and school elections closed. Candidates have started to announce their platforms across the East Kootenay. Information on new candidates and incumbents in your City can be found under the Municipal Election section of your local newspaper’s website.

Local government elections in B.C. are held every four years, with the 2018 election to take place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Regulations on public cannabis use, smoking laws being discussed ahead of legalization

Many communities within the East Kootenay are starting to consider how the legalization of cannabis will affect smoking laws and local bylaws. With just under one month until cannabis is legalized across the province, communities are wondering how they will regulate its use in public spaces.

For example, Cranbrook introduced a draft cannabis bylaw this week, while the District of Elkford has considered a public smoking ban.

In Kimberley, bylaws have yet to be addressed, however a local business has applied for a cannabis retail store through the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 Category 2 open fires became permitted throughout the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. At the same time, Category 3 fires are now permitted with the exception of the Boundary Fire Zone.

Previous story
B.C. councillor’s expenses being sent to the RCMP
Next story
B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Just Posted

Craig Janzen running for Kimberley City Council

Craig Janzen is running for Kimberley City Council and hopes to be… Continue reading

Jason McBain making run for Kimberley City Council

Jason McBain is home again in Kimberley, and he wants to be… Continue reading

Coming soon: the Kimberley Fall Fair

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is taking place on Sept. 29 and… Continue reading

Kevin Dunnebacke running for City Council

Dunnebacke is the owner and operator of K-Town Custom Auto.

Nigel Kitto seeks second term on Kimberley Council

Nigel Kitto is making another run for City Council, saying he is… Continue reading

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

Emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River

B.C. doctor weighs in on the kid ‘screen time’ debate

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

B.C. councillor’s expenses being sent to the RCMP

Decision to have expenses audited and shared with RCMP taken at special meeting of council

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

Kootenay Farm to Folk: from the living room to the storefront

It’s been just over a year since Jessy and Rhianna Embury’s business… Continue reading

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

Most Read