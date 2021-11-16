Pictured left to right: Nancy Rogers (Rotary Club of Cranbrook), Yvonne Redeker (Rotary Club of Invermere), Lynn Hauptman (Rotary Club of Kimberley), Penny Coyle (Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise), Brent Bidston (Angel Flight East Kootenay). Missing is Anita Palmer (Rotary Club of Fernie).

Pictured left to right: Nancy Rogers (Rotary Club of Cranbrook), Yvonne Redeker (Rotary Club of Invermere), Lynn Hauptman (Rotary Club of Kimberley), Penny Coyle (Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise), Brent Bidston (Angel Flight East Kootenay). Missing is Anita Palmer (Rotary Club of Fernie).

Regional Rotary clubs donate $22,000 to Angel Flight East Kootenay

Regional Rotary Clubs banded together to provide a $22,000 donation to a local volunteer medical transport service that takes patients to specialist appointments in the Okanagan.

Brent Bidston, president of Angel Flight East Kootenay, accepted the cheques that were presented by representatives from Rotary Clubs in Cranbrook (Rotary Club of Cranbrook and Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise), Kimberley, Invermere and Fernie, which donated proceeds from Rotary Online Bingo collected over the year.

The donation will go towards Angel Flight East Kootenay operations, which remain ongoing between East Kootenay communities and Okanagan hospital facilities in spite of challenges posed by COVID-19.

“The donations have been fantastic, right from the day we started, and happily they’ve continued,” said Bidston. “as long as these donations keep coming in, we’ll will continue serving the community.”

Founded by Bidston and Todd Wesalake, Angel Flight East Kootenay provides transport services to patients to and from hospital in Kelowna free of charge.

“It will go directly towards assisting residents of the East Kootenay,” Bidston added. “We are locally based, we only serve the local community and this money will go to the benefit of residents of the East Kootenay.”

Previous story
First Nations leaders call on B.C. government to declare state of emergency due to flooding
Next story
Product shortage at Okanagan grocery stores, due to highway closures

Just Posted

Pictured left to right: Nancy Rogers (Rotary Club of Cranbrook), Yvonne Redeker (Rotary Club of Invermere), Lynn Hauptman (Rotary Club of Kimberley), Penny Coyle (Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise), Brent Bidston (Angel Flight East Kootenay). Missing is Anita Palmer (Rotary Club of Fernie).
Regional Rotary clubs donate $22,000 to Angel Flight East Kootenay

Kimberley Food Bank volunteers in 2020. Bulletin file
Kimberley Food Bank not accepting toys or food donations this Christmas

Cokato Rd has been closed since flooding on Sunday. Pictured: Debris and damage to the road near Thompson Rd. (Image courtesy of Valerie Barry)
Evacuation alert issued for 11 properties near Hosmer

Mandatory Entry-Level Training (MELT) became a pre-licensing requirement on Oct. 18, 2021, to ensure that new Class 1 drivers had consistent training prior to taking their road test, with a goal of increasing driver skill and road safety. (Image courtesy Pixabay)
Road Test Woes: Woman’s Class 1 plans foiled by new program