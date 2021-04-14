An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)

An unidentified B.C. man said, in a human rights complaint, that he was refused a contract job after refusing to wear a mask when asked to by an on-site manager. (Unsplash)

Religious B.C. man lodges human rights complaint after fired for refusing to wear a mask

Worker’s claim that ‘to cover up our face infringes on our God-given ability to breathe’ dismissed by B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

A B.C. worker who was fired for refusing to wear a mask for religious reasons will not get to air out his grievances, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.

In a decision issued Thursday (April 8), tribunal member Adam Stevenson shot down the man’s claim that he was discriminated against because of his religion.

The unidentified man said he was refused contracted work at a district facility after he refused to wear a mask when asked to by a site manager.

“We are all made in the image of God,” he said, and “to cover up our face arbitrarily dishonors God” and infringes on “our God-given ability to breathe,” the worker said about his beliefs.

Subsequently, the anti-masker was sent a letter by a district manager terminating his contract.

READ MORE: RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

While the man said it was his faith that kept him from donning a mask, Stevenson said the complaint he lodged focused on his general disagreement with B.C.’s mask-wearing mandate.

In his filing, the complainant alleged certain studies show “there is no reason to wear a mask in the general public.”

“The worker has not set out facts that could establish that his objection to mask‐wearing is grounded in a sincerely held religious belief,” Stevenson wrote.

RELATED: Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

Earlier this month, Stevenson issued a screening decision, stating the B.C. Human Rights Code does not protect those who simply “disagree” or prefer not to wear a mask.

Since Nov. 24, people in B.C.’s indoor, public spaces have been required to wear face coverings to limit COVID-19 spread.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kimberley still hopes to reopen aquatic centre this summer
Next story
B.C. to request federal exemption for simple drug possession

Just Posted

A photograph of bear scat shot in town in Kimberley on April 14 that shows bears are up and around once more. Kim Tuff photo.
WildSafeBC back for the season as bears begin to emerge from hibernation

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook has resumed their operations, working to prevent conflict with wildlife… Continue reading

The city still intends to reopen the aquatic centre this July, but recent high COVID numbers mean council will have to discuss it. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley still hopes to reopen aquatic centre this summer

Kimberley council received a brief update on renovations at the Aquatic Centre… Continue reading

Typing stock image taken from pixabay.com
OPINION: Learning tough lessons from a shocking incident of racism

Throughout the pandemic, a frequent response of mine to the question ‘how’ve… Continue reading

FILE — In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
72 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 9,666 since the pandemic began

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

(Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

MP Todd Doherty took to Facebook after his family recently received threats. (Todd Doherty, MP Facebook photo)
‘I don’t run and I don’t hide’: Cariboo MP says RCMP probing threats made against family

Todd Doherty has also notified House of Commons Protective Services

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Calls for government transparency in COVID data continue as B.C.’s 3rd wave wears on

Social media, where both information and misinformation can spread like wildfire, has not helped

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard)
‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

Richard’s new single has been viewed more than 3,000 times on his YouTube channel

Most Read