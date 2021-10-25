Remembrance Day service will be scaled back again this year

Given ever-changing capacity limits for events, it is difficult to organize anything even a few weeks out. Such is it with Military Ames, who are planning Remembrance Day services for November 11.

There will be a ceremony honouring November 11 at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park, however it will once again be a scaled back event, without the band, choir or a parade.

“We will however, as always, make every effort to make the Service honourable, respectful and memorable,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames.

“Although we cannot predict what the COVID restrictions will be at that time, we expect if people attend that they will follow the guidelines as imposed.

“All veterans are encouraged to attend and we will have priority seating for you. With COVID restrictions we will not be inviting the public however, everyone is always welcome.”

If you’d like to have a wreath placed at the Cenotaph, you may drop it off at the Memorial Park the morning of November 11 before 10 a.m.

“We will display them and you are welcome to pick them up after the Service. If you aren’t able to drop it off then, you are welcome to place it after the Service.”

For more information, please call Cindy 250-919-3137.