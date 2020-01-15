An apartment building rental office is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2011. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says rental apartment vacancy rates last year hit their lowest level since 2002 after a third consecutive year of declines.The federal housing agency says the national vacancy rate for purpose built apartments was at 2.2 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent in 2018 for all bedroom types. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Rental vacancy rates last year hit lowest since 2002 after third year of decline

Vancouver’s dedicated rental vacancy rate was 1.1 per cent

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says rental apartment vacancy rates last year hit their lowest level since 2002 after a third consecutive year of declines.

The federal housing agency says the national vacancy rate for purpose built apartments was at 2.2 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent in 2018 for all bedroom types. The vacancy rate in condo rentals was at one per cent, down from 1.4 per cent.

Vancouver’s dedicated rental vacancy rate was 1.1 per cent, Toronto and Montreal were at 1.5 per cent, and Halifax was one per cent, while vacancy rates for condos were 0.3 per cent in Vancouver and 0.8 per cent in Toronto.

Prairie cities saw much higher vacancies for dedicated rentals, including Regina at 7.8 per cent, Calgary at 3.9 per cent, and Winnipeg at 3.1 per cent.

Nationally, average rents increased by 3.9 per cent for a two-bedroom rental apartment as availability tightened, the fastest pace of same-sample rent growth since 2001.

Vancouver had the highest rent for a two-bedroom apartment at $1,748 after a 4.9 per cent average increase, while for Toronto it was $1,562 after a 6.1 per cent climb. Rents were much higher in condo rentals, averaging $2,476 for a two-bedroom in Toronto, and $2,045 in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Next story
Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Just Posted

22nd Annual Cranbrook and Kimberley Christmas Bird Counts

What did the counters see? What didn’t they see?

Update on new Kimberley Adventure Park at Swan Avenue

The Kimberley Adventure Park is expected to be completed by spring of 2021.

Vehicle incident between Hwy 3 and Mission Ft. Steele Road

The highway is open to single alternating traffic: Drive BC

Kimberley Elks sponsoring next Dynamiters home game

On January 21, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 will be sponsoring the… Continue reading

New 3-year agreements ratified by USW members at the Trickle Creek Lodge

Workers at Trickle Creek Lodge in Kimberley ratified a new three year… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

What to do in January? Lots going on in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Programs Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N Full Activity Guides… Continue reading

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Most Read